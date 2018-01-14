Say Hello To Some Very Special Guests

The Living Room returns in 2018 for another year of easy renos, recipes and living – kicking off with a very special line-up of guest hosts.

Joining Amanda and Miguel on the couch will be hilarious Family Feud host Grant Denyer, Australia’s favourite landscaper Jamie Durie, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! favourite Kris Smith and The Bachelor Australia’s Matty Johnson.

The first guest on the couch will be Grant Denyer, who'll show more than a little of his daring side, completing his fastest-ever lap of the hallowed Mount Panorama circuit in a jet plane. He'll explore all the things Sydney has to offer in one very big adventure, before inviting Amanda to join his adorable family on his farm for a little R&R.

For two episodes, Oprah Winfrey’s very own green thumb, Jamie Durie, is in the studio to divulge even more expert renovation tips, before loved up bachelor-no-more Matty J takes the reigns. Matty heads to New Zealand for a spectacular adventure over glaciers, wilderness trails and obstacle courses, bringing the best of his findings back to the studio for three episodes.

Rounding out the star-studded guest host line-up is model and television presenter Kris Smith, joining Amanda, Miguel and Grant for a further two episodes that will see him tee off on the world’s longest golf course and explore Australia’s breathtaking Nullarbor via plane, train and automobile.

The Living Room season 7 starts 7.30 9 February on TEN