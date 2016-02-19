Pink Stumps Day 2016

Ahead of Pink Stumps Day, Amanda chats to Tracy about all the important work the McGrath Foundation does, how we can all pitch in. This is followed up by a game of backyard cricket where Australian cricketers fast bowler Pat Cummins and Australian women’s wicketkeeper, Alyssa Healy join in on the action.

About Tracey Bevan

Tracy moved to Australia from England when she married cricketing legend Michael Bevan in 1994.

It was Tracy who helped set up the McGrath Foundation in 2003 following her best friend Jane McGrath's diagnosis and experience with breast cancer. Tracy remains one of the driving forces behind the McGrath Foundation and is dedicated to increasing breast awareness in young women whilst raising much-needed funds to place McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities right across Australia.

In her current role on the McGrath Foundation Board, Tracy spends a great deal of her time travelling around the country speaking at different events to raise awareness about the vital role the McGrath Foundation plays whilst encouraging all women to be breast aware.

About the McGrath Foundation

The McGrath Foundation was founded after the experiences of legendary Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath and his wife Jane who battled breast cancer.

The foundation is now one of the largest and most well known charities in the country heavily supported by McGrath and the Australian cricketing family. The McGrath Foundation raises money to place McGrath Breast Care Nurses in homes to support families across Australia fighting breast cancer.

They have a particular emphasis on young Australians, as Jane was just 31 when first diagnosed with the disease. To date, the foundation has supported over 36,000 families across the country through the placement of 105 nurses. It costs $380,000 to fund just one McGrath Foundation Breast Care nurse for three years.

During one test a year the SCG Trust renames the test Jane McGrath Day, renames the stand and encourages everyone, from cricketers to the crowd, to dress in pink.

Jane McGrath lost her battle with cancer in June 2008, aged 42. "To have everything turning pink at the Test match, it's something I never thought would happen," McGrath said. It is in honour of McGrath's late wife and in support of the McGrath Foundation.

About Pink Stumps Day

Pink Stumps Day is scheduled for February 20th, 2016.

Pink Stumps Day provides cricket clubs, businesses and schools the opportunity to show off their cricket skills and fundraise for the McGrath Foundation.

By signing up to fundraise, you can order a large or small Pink Stumps Day Pack – which includes pink stumps, pink hats, pink wicket keeping pads, pink wrist bands and various other McGrath Foundation themed items. The idea is for your local club or team to host a pink themed cricket match with as much pink paraphernalia as possible to get the local community involved and donating to the cause.

In 2015, over 1000 clubs and teams around the country got involved raising over $1.2 million for the McGrath Foundation.

Find out more about the McGrath Foundation and Pink Stumps Day. Download our factsheet.

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN