On the nature trail

Galapagos, Ecuador

Scenic islands full of unique species that you can’t find anywhere else. All Galapagos creatures are used to being gawped at by humans, so they’re very tame. Look out for blue footed boobies, black iguanas and sea lions.





Sierra Chincua, Mexico

Every autumn, millions of these beautiful butterflies migrate to the Michoacan mountain range to keep warm over winter. Spot them clustering on rocks, trees, shrubs, even the ground.





Chubu, Japan

Trek through the Nagano Woods to reach Jigokudani Wild Monkey Park, where snow monkeys sit in bubbling rock pools of hot mineral water to keep warm.





Sabah, Malaysian Borneo

The best place to see wild orang-utans surviving in a stunning rainforest environment. Just wait for these gorgeous little ginger creatures to capture your heart.





Masai Mara, Kenya

Dubbed the ultimate safari destination, you can find the Big Five here (lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, rhino) and can also witness the zebra, gazelle and wildebeest migration from the Serengeti between July and October.





Komodo Island, Indonesia

Whilst hiking on this mountainous volcanic island, you'll feel like you've stepped onto the Jurassic Park set as you spot komodo dragons, the largest lizards in the world – some as much as 10ft long!





Churchill, Canada

This is one of the few spots where you can spot America’s great bears – the black, the polar and the grizzly. Every October, this town is invaded by these giants as they migrate to Hudson Bay to hunt seals.





Bwindi, Uganda

Imagine spotting an endangered mountain gorilla in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park. They look powerful, but are surprisingly gentle.





Bandhavgarh, India

Locals say that you have to be very unlucky not to spot a tiger at this nature reserve. This relatively small park has a high density of the big cats, not to mention a beautiful landscape.