New Zealands finest foods

Sweet potato

When Maori folk first arrived in New Zealand from Polynesia, they had plants such as kumara with them. American sailors later brought new varieties of sweet potato to the country.



Boil up

This distinctly Maori dish consists of pork, potatoes, kumara and puha (snow thistle similar to chard) cooked in pork stock and served with dumplings that soak up the broth.



Pavlova

The argument continues! It's never been settled whether pav comes from New Zealand or Australia. One thing we do know is that this meringue, cream and fruit dessert tastes delicious!



Hangi

This traditional method of cooking involves digging a pit in the ground, filling it with hot stones and placing food parcels wrapped in leaves on top. These are then covered with wet sacks, buried in earth and left to cook.



Alcohol

Booze was rejected by Kiwis for years, even being labelled 'wai piro' (stinking water), but it eventually became part of daily life. Now, New Zealand has a thriving wine industry!



Moa

These large, flightless birds were hunted for food to the point of extinction!



Afghan biscuit

Traditional New Zealand sweet treats made from cocoa powder, cornflakes, flour and butter, topped with icing and a walnut. Delicious!



Potatoes

When Europeans first arrived in the country in the late 18th century, they brought potatoes with them. Spuds were hungrily adopted by Maori people who were suffering from the threat of food shortages.



Seafood

There is an abundance of delicious ocean produce in New Zealand, such as the vibrant green lipped mussels of Marlborough Sounds.



Colonial goose

This dish was popular until the end of the 20th century. Geese were rare in NZ (while sheep were plentiful), so people would debone a leg of lamb or mutton, stuff it with honey and dried apricots and marinate it in red wine so that it would resemble a goose while cooking.