Mudgees yummiest spots

Ormiston Free Range Pork

At this lovely farm, the pigs are free to roam and graze their whole life. And we all know a happy pig = yummy pork. You can take a farm tour for $10 or just pick up some chops, mince or tenderloin to take home.



Mudgee Brewery

This place is handcrafting a seriously unique range of boutique beers in an old wool store! You have to try their pale ale, wheat beer and porter.



Market Street Café

Aaron the chef handmakes his sourdough daily at this cafe. His menu also changes every day to allow him to get experimental with the locally-sourced, seasonal produce.



Leaning Oak winery and dairy

Alan and Gloria Cox provide customers with a farm to fork experience, running cheese-making workshops featuring their artisan spreadable goat cheese, oozy washed rind and goat fetta with preserved lemon.



Roth’s Wine Bar

This watering hole features local and regional wines, great for washing down their tasting plates and cheese platters. You can also listen to live music as you slurp and scoff.



Outside the Square

Ease your eco conscience at this café selling fairtrade coffee and tea. The freshly-squeezed juices and child-friendly vibe make this place ideal for families.



Farmer’s market

On the 3rd Saturday of each month, hit the grounds of St Mary’s Catholic Church to buy food fare such as pickles, jams, honey, cakes and fresh fruit.



Elton’s Brasserie

This eaterie sometimes offers seasonal degustation dinners for die-hard foodies. The dinner menu features mouth-watering dishes such as lemon and garlic quail, woodfired eggplant with couscous, roast pear and spiced yogurt and scotch fillet with beetroot relish.



Robert Oatley Vineyards

Mudgee’s oldest established vineyard cellar door simply has to be knocked on. You’ll love the Wild Oats Tempranillo or the James Oatley Tic Tok Sauv Blanc.