Mountain high valley low

Barossa Valley

Fast fact: German speaking Lutherians were responsible for developing the flavours of Barossa when they settled there. They cleared land for farming, planted orchards and vineyards, built smokehouses and grazed animals.

Where to eat: Maggie Beer’s Farm Shop. Watch a demonstration then have a homemade game terrine or a porcini mushroom and verjuice picnic basket for lunch!



Mount Tamborine

Fast fact: This escarpment is a geological phenomenon, as it was created from an outpouring of lava from nearby Mt Warning and therefore boasts rich, volcanic soil.

Where to eat: Wash down pork knuckle, sauerkraut, pretzels and bratwurst with a stein of bier at the Bavarian Grill Haus.



Stanthorpe

Fast fact: This Queensland town boasts diverse food produce due to its granite soil and high altitude.

Where to eat: At Sutton’s Farm orchard and cidery, you can pick your own ripe apples, sample made-on-the-premises juices, brandies and ciders and gobble up a home-cooked pie.



Margaret River

Fast fact: A local cardiologist called Dr Tom Cullity started the first Margaret River winery in 1967. His Vasse Felix is now one of the region’s most successful vineyards.

Where to eat: Fine dining restaurant Cape Lodge has earned many food accolades, ranking in Conde Nast Traveller magazine’s Gold List of the top 10 hotel restaurants in the world.



Marlborough

Fast fact: Marlborough is NZ’s largest wine growing region and the home of world-famous sauvignon blanc.

Where to eat: At Highfield Estate winery, you can enjoy views over the Waiau plains to North Island, sip on pinot noir and cuvee brut and nibble on juniper marinated rack of lamb.



Hunter Valley

Fast fact: This food and wine region attracts more than 2.5 million people every year!

Where to eat: At the Hunter Valley Chocolate Company, you can grab yummy treats such as honeycomb thins, white chocolate-covered coffee beans and dark chocolate chilli bark.



Mornington Peninsula

Fast fact: This coastline is reminiscent of the Mediterranean, which could be why they’re famous for their olive oil, cheese, coffee and pinot grigio production.

Where to eat: Take a big bite of breaky at Somers General Store. The menu features fare such as corn fritters with bacon, avocado, sweet chilli sauce and sour cream. Yummm.



Hawke’s Bay

Fast fact: This region is best known for chardonnay, syrah, merlot and cab sauv.

Where to eat: Every Sunday the Hawkes’ Bay Farmer Market takes place. Enjoy handmade cheese, chocolates, breads and ice cream or seasonal fruit, veg and seafood.



Yarra Valley

Fast fact: Modern day viticulture began in the early 1960s after a 40-year hiatus in wine production.

Where to eat: You never know what will be dished up at De Bortoli’s restaurant Locale. The menu each day is determined by whatever produce is ripe for the picking in their veggie garden on site.



McLaren Vale

Fast fact: One of the region’s winemakers says: “There is an evocative food, wine and people culture that mingles together to form the unique personality and fabric of McLaren Vale.”

Where to eat: Blessed Cheese shop features local and artisan cheeses. Grab crackers, antipasto, nuts and relishes and head into the Vale.