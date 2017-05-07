Miguel's Mother's Day Menu

Whether you're looking for classic brekkie-in-bed fare or something a little more grown up, we've got a range of recipes to treat your mum, or the special woman in your life, this Mother's Day.
Croissant French Toast
Spoil mum with a combination of two indulgent French dishes: French toast and croissants. The best part? It's ready in no time.
Claudia’s Pancakes
Miguel made these four-step pancakes with his gorgeous daughter, Claudia, so you know they’re kid-friendly. For a pancake feast, try this burnt butter version or these Nutella Banana Pikelets.
Picnic Basket
If you’re short on time but still want that wow factor, try a hand-selected picnic basket of sandwiches, jam and some bubbly.
Hot Jaffle Apple Pie
This kid-friendly sweet jaffle requires just seven ingredients and five minutes to make. An indulgent breakfast-in-bed treat!
Bacon and Egg Breakfast Pie
If something savoury is more mum’s style, try a tasty bacon and egg breakfast pie. Best served piping hot from the oven.
Coffee Tiramisu
A cheeky splash of Kahlua makes this dessert for adults only! Perfect for when the little ones are tucked up in bed.