Miguel's Mother's Day Menu

Whether you're looking for classic brekkie-in-bed fare or something a little more grown up, we've got a range of recipes to treat your mum, or the special woman in your life, this Mother's Day.

Croissant French Toast

Spoil mum with a combination of two indulgent French dishes: French toast and croissants. The best part? It's ready in no time.

Claudia’s Pancakes

Miguel made these four-step pancakes with his gorgeous daughter, Claudia, so you know they’re kid-friendly. For a pancake feast, try this burnt butter version or these Nutella Banana Pikelets.

Picnic Basket

If you’re short on time but still want that wow factor, try a hand-selected picnic basket of sandwiches, jam and some bubbly.

Hot Jaffle Apple Pie

This kid-friendly sweet jaffle requires just seven ingredients and five minutes to make. An indulgent breakfast-in-bed treat!

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Pie

If something savoury is more mum’s style, try a tasty bacon and egg breakfast pie. Best served piping hot from the oven.

Coffee Tiramisu

A cheeky splash of Kahlua makes this dessert for adults only! Perfect for when the little ones are tucked up in bed.

