The Living Room

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More
Back

Miguel's Mother's Day Menu

Miguel's Mother's Day Menu

Miguel's got the perfect Mother's Day menu

Whether you're looking for classic brekkie-in-bed fare or something a little more grown up, we've got a range of recipes to treat your mum, or the special woman in your life, this Mother's Day.

Croissant French Toast

Spoil mum with a combination of two indulgent French dishes: French toast and croissants. The best part? It's ready in no time.

The Living Room Australia season 6 2017 channel ten 10

Claudia’s Pancakes

Miguel made these four-step pancakes with his gorgeous daughter, Claudia, so you know they’re kid-friendly. For a pancake feast, try this burnt butter version or these Nutella Banana Pikelets.

The Living Room pancakes

Picnic Basket

If you’re short on time but still want that wow factor, try a hand-selected picnic basket of sandwiches, jam and some bubbly.

The Living Room

Hot Jaffle Apple Pie

This kid-friendly sweet jaffle requires just seven ingredients and five minutes to make. An indulgent breakfast-in-bed treat!

The Living Room

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Pie

If something savoury is more mum’s style, try a tasty bacon and egg breakfast pie. Best served piping hot from the oven.

The Living Room

Coffee Tiramisu

A cheeky splash of Kahlua makes this dessert for adults only! Perfect for when the little ones are tucked up in bed.

The Living Room

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
NEXT STORY

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    Baz teaches you how to make your very own skate rack
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.