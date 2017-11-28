Miguel’s Best Summer BBQ Recipes

Garlic Chicken with Cauliflower Tabouli

If you've never barbecued a whole chicken before, this is the recipe for you. Miguel shows you how to 'spatchcock' the bird, which helps it to cook evenly - no need to flip it on the grill!

Miguel's Spanish Mex BBQ Lamb Ribs

Spice up any backyard barbie with Miguel’s Spanish twist on BBQ lamb ribs that feature cayenne pepper, hot paprika and Spanish sherry. If you’re more of a traditionalist, check out his American-style pork rib recipe served with a side of slaw.

Crispy Coconut Prawns

Prawns and the BBQ are a match made in summer heaven, and Miguel is onto a winner with his delicate yet tasty marinade of lime, sweet chilli and coconut. The perfect light meal on a scorching hot day.

Beef Satay Skewers

These beef satay skewers are a great hand-held nibble for adults and kids alike, and take less than 10 minutes on the grill. Miguel suggests they’re served immediately with rice and lime wedges.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Take a trip to the Caribbean via the spicy, smoky zing of Miguel’s Jamaican Jerk Chicken. The traditional ‘Jerk’ style of cooking typically involves a charcoal pit fire, but Miguel’s recipe is suited to a standard BBQ grill.

Flat Bread

While the grill’s hot, why not try your hand at some flat bread? With just two ingredients, this super-simple bread is ready in three minutes flat - no resting, rising, or waiting!

