The Living Room

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More
Back

Miguel’s Best Summer BBQ Recipes

Miguel’s Best Summer BBQ Recipes

Fire up the barbie with Miguel this summer

Garlic Chicken with Cauliflower Tabouli

The Living Room Australia season 6 2017 channel ten 10

If you've never barbecued a whole chicken before, this is the recipe for you. Miguel shows you how to 'spatchcock' the bird, which helps it to cook evenly - no need to flip it on the grill!

Miguel's Spanish Mex BBQ Lamb Ribs

The Living Room season 5 factsheet hints tips info how to DIY do it yourself reno food cooking travel

Spice up any backyard barbie with Miguel’s Spanish twist on BBQ lamb ribs that feature cayenne pepper, hot paprika and Spanish sherry. If you’re more of a traditionalist, check out his American-style pork rib recipe served with a side of slaw.

Crispy Coconut Prawns

Christmas Feast

Prawns and the BBQ are a match made in summer heaven, and Miguel is onto a winner with his delicate yet tasty marinade of lime, sweet chilli and coconut. The perfect light meal on a scorching hot day.

Beef Satay Skewers

The Living Room S5

These beef satay skewers are a great hand-held nibble for adults and kids alike, and take less than 10 minutes on the grill. Miguel suggests they’re served immediately with rice and lime wedges.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Jamaican Jerk Chicken The Living Room

Take a trip to the Caribbean via the spicy, smoky zing of Miguel’s Jamaican Jerk Chicken. The traditional ‘Jerk’ style of cooking typically involves a charcoal pit fire, but Miguel’s recipe is suited to a standard BBQ grill.

Flat Bread

The Living Room season 5 factsheet hints tips info how to DIY do it yourself reno food cooking travel

While the grill’s hot, why not try your hand at some flat bread? With just two ingredients, this super-simple bread is ready in three minutes flat - no resting, rising, or waiting!

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
NEXT STORY

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    Baz teaches you how to make your very own skate rack
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.