Las Vegas in 24 Hours

8amVegas is all about indulgence, so you might as well start the day with good intentions. Enjoy a yoga class in a glass tank surrounded by swimming dolphins at The Mirage, followed by a health Smart Plate breaky! It all goes downhill from here…

10amIt’s time to hit the boutiques! Old Vegas is the spot for stress-free splurging and you’ll get to check out some of the city’s original casinos!

12pmLine that tummy with a carb-loading lunch! How about the creamiest burrata cheese, crispiest pizza base and fun mini beer tasting at FIVE50 Pizza Bar at ARIA?

2pmFor one of the most breathtaking views around Vegas, you have to take to the skies! Viator offer the All American tour, which involves a chopper ride over Lake Mead and Hoover Dam right into the mindblowing Grand Canyon for a glass of champers, followed by a sunset return over The Strip. WOW!

6pmIf the heli wasn’t enough of a rush for you, it’s time to hit Vegas’ rollercoasters! Stratosphere is Vegas’ tallest building and on the top, you can choose Big Shot ( a tower on top of the tower that shoots you 160ft into the air), Insanity (a spinning mechanical arm 64ft over the edge of the tower), X-Scream (a rollercoaster that propels you headfirst and dangles you off the building) or SkyJump (a bungee-like leap off the top). You don’t HAVE to do any of these but it would be rather un-Vegas to decline.

7pmIt’s time for pre-dinner cocktails! There’s no place better to enjoy a martini accompanied by a pianist than the sophisticated Petrossian Bar at Bellagio, before taking a quick squiz at the legendary fountains outside.

8pmVegas’ most talked about restaurant at the moment is Aureole. Perhaps the biggest highlight of this Charlie Palmer eaterie (other than its incredible truffled onion soup and roasted duck breast) is the Wine Angel, an elegant employee who glides up and down a four storey wine tower to retrieve the best bottles.

10.30pmEnjoy a post-dinner flutter in Mandalay Bay, either the classy Lotus Room or the more relaxed beachside casino.

12pmFor the best view in Vegas, zoom up to Mix at Mandalay Bay in a glass elevator and sit on the rooftop terrace with a dirty Martini in hand. Blankets and heaters are provided in chilly weather! 4am It’s finally time to sleep (only for a couple of hours though, this is Vegas after all)… Check into one of the oldest casinos like the pyramid-shaped Luxor for some much needed zzzs. Revitalise yourself with a swim in the morning and you’ve done Vegas, baby!