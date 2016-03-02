Kyal and Kara Face Their Biggest Challenge Yet

The talented couple - he's a carpenter and she's a physiotherapist - rose to fame on the eighth season of The Block, titled Fans vs. Faves. As 'Fans', Kyal and Kara, who had transformed their own home prior to appearing on the show, had a lot to prove. They may not have taken out the top spot, but their stellar design skills saw them achieve consistently high scores from the judges and 'win' several rooms throughout the season.

Just two short years later, the hardworking duo have gone on to launch their own business, Diverse Design and Construct, and are currently working on various design and build projects around the country.

The design sweethearts will bring their trademark enthusiasm to The Living Room when they take on a series of five challenges chosen by our resident building and design expert, Barry. First up, interior design expert James Treble goes head-to-head with the couple in a challenge that requires each team to make the most of an oddly-shaped living room. Barry challenges the teams to create two different looks for the living room, as well as a designer lamp, for less than $200.

