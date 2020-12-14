Keeping Kids Entertained During The Holidays

School’s out and the kids are itching for some fun and excitement. But how do you keep them entertained for days on end? The long summer holidays can be the perfect excuse to book a family holiday, but if that’s not the plan this year we’ve got you covered. We’ve got plenty of activities that will take advantage of the warmer weather and will have you spending some quality time with the whole family.

Backyard Science Fun

Make learning fun and give the kids a hands. Scope has plenty of experiments to keep the kids curiosity flowing. Hovercrafts, Holograms and Fake Blood are sure to be a hit with the kids.

Festive Decorations

Get the kids involved with some crafty projects to create some homemade Christmas decorations. Christmas napkins, bon bons and gift wrapping will keep the kids excited for Santa’s big arrival, and they can make the crafts as colourful and festive as they choose.

Rainy Day Activities

It wouldn’t be an Australian summer without the occasional thunderstorm. When the rain keeps the kids indoors, make use of these fun colouring in pages from Matt Hatter and Julius Jnr. Why not join in on the fun and pick up your own stress-relieving adult's colouring book from your local bookstore.

Kids in the Kitchen

With the festive season upon us, there’s only one thing on the tip of everyone’s tongue - sweets and treats! Get the kids involved this year by making their very own gingerbread house. Spoil them for choice with chocolates, lollies, and everything in between. It’ll keep them busy, and most importantly they flex their design skills and you will end up with a homemade centrepiece for the holidays.

Nothing is better in summer then some ice-cream! And with this healthy variation, the kids won’t notice the difference! These tasty popcorn and chocolate popsicles are the perfect way to cool down on a blistering summer’s afternoon. And more importantly, the kids will have a blast making them! Once you’ve got the basics sorted, go out on a limb and get creative with your own flavour variations. Mix and match some different tastes and see what the kids come up with.