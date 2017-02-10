Jamie Durie is back, lending not only his charm but his international award winning horticulture and landscape expertise to The Living Room this season.

Jamie stands behind his philosophy of bringing the outdoors in and the indoors out, and giving the client the ability of having a greater connection to nature in a sophisticated way.

Jamie is a committed environmentalist. In honour of his work over the past two decades, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2013 and the Centenary Medal for his services to the environment, television and the community in 2004.

Look out for Jamie's garden makeovers throughout the season.

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN