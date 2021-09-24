How To: Make A DIY Scout Bench

Barry builds a Bed Bench inspired by a local tree species to the blue mountain’s region.
Tools
Ryobi Planer
Impact Driver
Mitre Saw
Drill driver
Builders Square
Bench saw
Materials
Straight Tree branches or trunks.
Timber Screws
90x45 Hardwood Recycled Timber
Polyurethane Glue
Instructions
Brace tree limbs and plane until level. Use a Ryobi Planer to plane the limb down one side until level, (planing down approx. 30mm). Use a string line to gauge straight and a long level to gauge level.
Doc timbers to correct length saw 90 degrees from each limb and cut mitres.
Use a mitre saw to doc the limbs down to the correct length. Measure in 30mm from one side of the planed flat surface and mark. Do the same at the other end. Then, use a bench saw to cut down the length of each limb, creating a 90-degree edge on each limb. Use a mitre saw to mitre cut a 45-degree angle at the end of each limb.
Glue, tac and strap the limbs together. Use Polyurethane glue to glue each mitre together. Then, use a nail gun to tac each mitred corner together. Finally, use a ratchet strap to hold the mitres together as they dry. This will give you essentially what will look like a ‘picture frame’. NOTE: Use a Builders Square to make sure each corner is square.
Plane 3 90x45 Hardwood Recycled Timber. Use a Ryobi Planer to plane each side of the 3 pieces of timber until straight enough to sit beside each other. Then, plane the top and bottom faces of each timber.
Glue the 90x45 Recycled Hardwood pieces together. Use Polyurethane glue to glue the 90x45 Recycled Hardwood pieces together. Screw 3 timber battens together, in a ‘U’ shape to create a form to hold the timber together as it dries.
Once dry, remove the battens, plane the top face until smooth and level.
Fit the insert into the log picture frame. Lay the picture frame flat and then lay the Hardwood recycled panel onto the picture frame and scribe around the picture frame. Then, cut to size to allow the recycled Hardwood panel to fit the picture frame.
Glue and clamp. Glue the sides of the Hardwood Panel, then place it into the Picture frame. Clamp together and allow to glue for 12 hours.
Cut legs to size. Cut the remaining tree limbs down to size to create the legs. Using the mitre saw, turn the blade to 85 degrees and cut a splay on the end of each leg.
Fix legs. Fix the legs by glueing and screwing them to each corner of the bottom of the Recycled timber slab.
Fill the recycled timber panel bench seat with coloured putty. Let dry and plane smooth.