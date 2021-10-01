How To: Make A DIY Multipurpose Workbench

Barry demonstrates how to build a multipurpose workbench that the Women from Katoomba’s Women’s Shed can use for various tasks.
Tools
Ryobi Impact Driver
Ryobi Drill Driver
Ryobi Circular Saw
Materials
Wood glue
70mmx70mm Pine
Utility Panel
12.7mm Hardwood Dowels
2 x Hinge Straps
2 x 150mm – 200mm Caster Wheels
Dimensions are:
900mm High
650mm wide unextended
1150mm wide extended
Instructions
Mark out and cut the components out of the Utility panel.
Use a pencil, ruler and a straight edge to mark out the components for the workbench.
Use a circular saw to cut the components out.
Clamp and check out/house out the legs.
Use a clamp to clamp the 4 70mmx70mm legs together.
Measure and mark 400mm up from the bottom of all of the legs.
Measure and mark another 33mm from the 400mm mark, (thickness of bench)
Use a circular saw to cut out the 33mm marked section by running it down the length of the marked area, every 15mm resulting in cutting thin slices of timber.
Use a chisel to check out, (remove), the sliced timber.
Speed bore two holes in each leg.
Insert the Speed Bore drill bit into a drill and Speed Boar two evenly spaced holes on the backside of the checked out 33mm section of each legs.
Fix the bottom shelf to the legs.
To fix the bottom shelf to the legs, measure and mark in 50mm from each corner of the shelf component, marking where the legs will be fixed to.
Insert the shelf into the checked out area of the leg and re-Speed Bore through the leg into the shelf component.
Squeeze a dribble of glue into each hole.
Use a hammer to tap in the 12.7mm Hardwood Dowels.
Do this to all of the remaining legs.
Fix benchtop onto top of legs.
Place the benchtop evenly onto the top of the legs.
Use a Speed Bore bit to drill two holes evenly spaced, through the benchtop and into each leg.
Squeeze a dribble of glue into each hole.
Use a hammer to tap in the 12.7mm Hardwood Dowels.
Do this to all of the remaining legs.
Fix Piano Hinges for brackets.
On one side, measure and mark down 33mm from the top of the benchtop and pre-drill and screw two piano hinges into the two legs.
Screw the other side of the Piano Hinge to the support brackets originally cut out of the Utility panel.
Fix the Drop Leaf Extension benchtop component.
Use a drill to fix the two Hing straps to the bottom of the benchtop.
Then, screw the other side of the Hinge Strap to the bottom of the Drop Leaf extension component of the utility panel.
Cut down two legs and fix on caster wheels.
Cut down two legs on the same side by the height of the caster wheel. (we have chosen a 150mm -200mm caster wheels for practicality. This size wheel will allow the bench to roll over the rough treated pine flooring), by using a Circular Saw.