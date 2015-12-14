How to behave this festive season

The weather is warming up, and the work week is winding down. Summer is here, and so is the season of celebrations. We've compiled a handy guide to keeping your festive season etiquette up to scratch. Take a peek at some simple guidelines to help you avoid being ‘the one who shall not be spoken about’ this summer.

1. Be the host/ess with the most/ess

Inviting friends and family over always seems like a fantastic idea. Until you realise you’re in charge of not only planning a menu, but entertainment, decorations, conversation topics and most importantly: alcohol. If you think of wine as just white and red or you don’t know how to pronounce Pinot Noir… Pee noh nwahr?… then it’s time to freshen up on your wine knowledge so you know what dishes best match Merlot or Chardonnay. Treat your guests to the perfect pairing of food and wine and you’ll be the talk of the town.

2. Remember your table manners

To avoid annoying your dinner table neighbour, make sure you use your cutlery appropriately, chew with your mouth closed and… try to keep your food on the plate! Clearly, Bachelor Sam and Bachelorette Heather forgot about these simple rules.

3. Don’t get too carried away with karaoke!

Yeah we know, you weren’t planning to sing at all that night. But no-rhythm Dan looked like he was having so much fun up there singing out of tune to The Beach Boys, and Kate wouldn’t stop pestering you to give it a go. So a few drinks later, what do you know? There you are in front of all your friends, microphone in hand, Saturday Night Fever dance moves on point, and the sounds of the Bee Gees 70’s classic ‘You Should Be Dancing’ blasting out of the karaoke machine. It might have seemed like a good idea at the time, but unless you’re hilariously entertaining or super talented, you’re probably going to be the talk of the office for a while.

4. Bust out all the (right) moves

What’s a party without a dance floor? Now that you’ve mastered the singing, get ready to fine tune those dance moves. If we’ve learnt anything from Glee, it’s don’t shy away from who you are and work it! Whether you’re the shy type, got the moves like Jagger, or think you’re the next So You Think You Can Dance champion - just embrace it. Of course, if you’re looking for some '70s inspired dance tips, look no further than Marcia Hines and Amanda Keller.

5. Keep it in your pants…uh your phone that is…

Remember to treat others the same way you would want to be treated. If you don’t like the food, find a strategically placed plant and feed it all night or just choke it down and smile politely. Celebrations, from casual BBQs to intimate wedding ceremonies are abundant at this time of year. So take time to relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones. Don’t be that person, always on the phone with a ‘very important’ work call or that person who interrupts the nuptials to get the perfect #nofilter photo. Put your phone away and connect with the friends and family around you instead.

6. Keep it classy

Whether you’re hosting a casual BBQ with mates or planning the hottest New Year’s Eve party in town, make sure you spice things up a bit and try your hand at bartending and make these simple yet sophisticated cocktails. Your guests will be delighted to try something new and will feel a little bit fancy all at once. If you think you’re at the next level of Mixology, why not take on the pros and try your hand at some of these classy concoctions.

7. Brace yourself for the family feud

It’s inevitable. One of your relatives is bound to get upset with another relative. Deep-rooted issues can come out at social gatherings, especially after everyone has had a few drinks. These really put a dampener on the mood, and you definitely don’t want to be the cause of it!

8. Make more than small talk

Make your conversations count. Avoid talking about ‘the weather’ and liven up your conversation by talking about things that interest you. Small talk is hard for introverts, but if you’re strapped for ideas, take some notes from our Gogglebox contestants, they’ve always got something to say that’ll stir up a good conversation!

9. Don’t drink and drive

We’ve heard it all before but we can’t stress this enough! If you’re going to drink, DON’T DRIVE! There are no excuses. Choose a designated driver, organise a taxi or if your wallet’s feeling light, Uber your way home. Whether you agree or disagree with Uber, it’s probably here to stay. Make sure you’ve got a plan to get home safe and sound, without getting behind the wheel.

10. Tomorrow is a new day

Whether it’s a hangover that’s got you stuck in bed, or the eternal embarrassment of splitting your pants doing those dance moves you didn’t quite pull off, just remember these two facts; memories will fade over time and time will heal all wounds including headaches and hangovers… eventually. There is light at the end of the tunnel – and if you don’t believe us, just watch Dr Chris give a fly another chance at life when he brings him back to life!