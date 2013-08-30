The Living Room

How to be a meat master

Be a cut above the rest with our foolproof guide to meat…

BEEF
Topside: Usually used for a traditional Aussie roast.
Rump: The most plentiful cut, ideal for steak.
Tenderloin: Makes porterhouse, filet mignon and beef Wellington.
Chuck: Ground for burgers or sold as casserole-friendly blade.
Brisket: Used to make popular corned beef or pastrami.

LAMB
Leg: Most commonly roasted whole with ‘food friends’ rosemary and garlic.
Tenderloin: Taken from around the torso, this lean and tender cut roasts well.
Shank: The tough lower section of the leg is full of connective tissue, perfect for braising in a crockpot.
Cutlet: Likes to be cooked on high for a short time, loves to be serve rare with spiced couscous.
Shoulder: Full of muscle, so is often slow roasted or de-boned, stuffed and rolled.

PORK
Spare rib: These long bones with a thin covering of meat are often cooked in liquid then BBQd til crispy.
Loin: Leaner meat with a thin fat covering divided into cutlets or cured to make Canadian bacon.
Belly: Fattier meat often marinated and cooked whole in China and Korea.
Leg: Hind legs are usually cured to make ham or gammon.
Hocks: The upper hock is used to make pea and ham soup, the trotter can be pickled or salted.

