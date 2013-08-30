How to be a meat master

BEEF

Topside: Usually used for a traditional Aussie roast.

Rump: The most plentiful cut, ideal for steak.

Tenderloin: Makes porterhouse, filet mignon and beef Wellington.

Chuck: Ground for burgers or sold as casserole-friendly blade.

Brisket: Used to make popular corned beef or pastrami.



LAMB

Leg: Most commonly roasted whole with ‘food friends’ rosemary and garlic.

Tenderloin: Taken from around the torso, this lean and tender cut roasts well.

Shank: The tough lower section of the leg is full of connective tissue, perfect for braising in a crockpot.

Cutlet: Likes to be cooked on high for a short time, loves to be serve rare with spiced couscous.

Shoulder: Full of muscle, so is often slow roasted or de-boned, stuffed and rolled.



PORK

Spare rib: These long bones with a thin covering of meat are often cooked in liquid then BBQd til crispy.

Loin: Leaner meat with a thin fat covering divided into cutlets or cured to make Canadian bacon.

Belly: Fattier meat often marinated and cooked whole in China and Korea.

Leg: Hind legs are usually cured to make ham or gammon.

Hocks: The upper hock is used to make pea and ham soup, the trotter can be pickled or salted.