Have An Egg-cellent Easter

Celebrate Easter with The Living Room

The team at The Living Room has recipes and DIY ideas for kids and grown ups alike to make sure you have an egg-cellent Easter long weekend.

Indulge your sweet-tooth with our decadent chocolate desserts. From Kirsten 'Queen of Chocolate' Tibballs' Coffee Milk Chocolate Cake to Miguel's very own Chocolate Easter Wheels, there's something to tempt every taste and skill level.

The Living Room Australia season 6 2017

See a full list of our Easter recipes below.

Feeling crafty? Former Real Housewives of Melbourne star Chyka Keebaugh show us her tips to spruce up your dining table for an Easter feast. It's so much simpler - and less expensive - than you think!

Plus, the youngsters will love James Treble's bright and colourful Easter baskets to stash their egg collections. Best of all, they require just a few regular household items, and a bit of ingenuity.

Have a 'hoppy' Easter, everyone.

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
