Gems of South America

Sightseeing in Buenos Aires There’s plenty to do in this bustling city! But as it’s the home of the flamboyant tango, it would only be right to learn to master the dance here.

Trekking in Machu Picchu Hike the Inca trail from the Sacred Valley to the lost city itself, one of the archaeological wonders of the world.

Wildlife-watching in the Amazon rainforest You can enjoy a canoe trip surrounded by parrots and monkeys in the Amazon. It’s the largest tropical rainforest in the world and one tenth of the planet’s species are found here!

Angel Falls in Venezuela Double rainbows often linger over the tallest waterfall in the world (almost 1km). It’s not surprising that the Angel Falls are sacred to local tribes.

Magic making in La Paz Surrounded by the snow-capped Bolivian mountains, you can buy talismans or spell ingredients (like dessicated toad!) at the witches market.

Sailing round the Moreno Glacier in Patagonia This constantly growing glacier on the border of Chile and Argentina measures 1km thick and 6km wide! Watch the ice break off and crash into the calm waters below as you cruise around it.

Museum-hopping in Lima If you’re a history buff, you must visit the Larco Museum, an 18th century mansion with beautiful gardens that’s stuffed full of fascinating, pre-Columbian art.

Partying in Rio Every February, this Brazilian city bursts to live with the annual carnival, complete with wild samba dancing, street music and vibrant costumes.

Feasting in Asuncion Feast on delicious BBQd meat in Paraguay’s famous snack bars. If you’re lucky, there’ll be some live music to accompany the munching.

Market shopping in Ecuador At the craft market in Plaza de Ponchos in Otavalo, you can find woollen tapestries, blankets and ponchos, embroidered hammocks, clay pipes and fake shrunken heads.

Beach bathing in Costa Rica Flamingo Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, boasting white sand and turquoise waters.

Viewing architecture in Colombia Colombia’s architecture is incredible – check out the fortress of Cartagena, the tombs of Tierradentro and San Agustin and the palace and churches of Bogota.