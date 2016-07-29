Feed Your Family For Under $100

BackFeed Your Family For Under $10029 Jul 201629 Jul 2016Miguel shows a family of four how to cook five delicious dinners, all for under $100Download the factsheet for Miguel's shopping list and more infoMonday - Seafood PaellaGet the recipeTuesday - Chicken SoupGet the recipeWednesday - San Choy BauGet the recipeThursday - Pork RaguGet the recipeFriday - Cottage PieGet the recipeThe Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TENNEXT STORYStay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living RoomAdvertisementRelated ArticlesStay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living RoomNeed a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!How To: Make A DIY Skate RackBaz teaches you how to make your very own skate rackShop The Look 2021: Episode 30Get all the product information from The Living Room.Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29Get all the product information from The Living Room.Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28Get all the product information from The Living Room.