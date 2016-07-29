The Living Room

Feed Your Family For Under $100

Miguel shows a family of four how to cook five delicious dinners, all for under $100

Download the factsheet for Miguel's shopping list and more info

Monday - Seafood Paella

Tuesday - Chicken Soup

Wednesday - San Choy Bau

Thursday - Pork Ragu

Friday - Cottage Pie

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

