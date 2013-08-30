Family feasts

Sticky chicken feed The kids will love you when you load up your dining table with chicken wings baked in honey, soy, paprika and tomato paste. Serve them with corn cobs, cheesy potato wedges, raw capsicum batons and bowls filled with sour cream and BBQ sauce.

Lamb grand slam Fill the family home with yummy smells on a Sunday by baking lamb for hours! Throw a lamb shoulder into a roasting tin with rosemary, thyme, onion, garlic, root vegetables (potato, celeriac, carrot, swede and parsnip), white wine vinegar and vegetable stock. Bake on 160C for six hours or until lamb falls off the bone. Serve in the roasting tin on the table with a loaf of crusty bread.

Moroccan munchies Lay out a rug on the carpet and top with lebanese breads, yogurt, cucumber and tomato, pomegranate seeds, baked zucchini with garlic, toasted pine nuts, rocket and baked meatballs made from lamb mince, cumin and coriander. Let the family do their own grabbing and wrapping!

Kebab shop Challenge the clan to make their own kebabs. Serve chunks of raw zucchini, onion, tomato, mushroom and capsicum, pieces of steak, prawns and haloumi cheese. Get them to skewer their favourite ingredients, pop them on the BBQ and then drizzle them with a marinade made from wholegrain mustard, olive oil and lemon juice. Serve with a rice salad and spinach leaves.

Spicy spread Give your little ones an introduction to Indian cuisine with a mild curry feast. Serve steamed rice, warm pitta breads, grated carrot and natural yogurt with dhal made from simmering tinned lentils with a tin of tomatoes, onion, garlic, cumin and garam masala.

Fondue feast There's a reason why fondues used to be popular in the 90s - because they brought everyone together and made mealtimes sociable! Start by dunking hunks of bread and raw veggies into a cheese fondue, then put a smile on the family's faces by making a melted chocolate and orange fondue with marshmallows, strawberries and pineapple for dipping.