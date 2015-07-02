Extended Interview with Arnie

Amanda sat down with the legend that is Arnold Schwarzenegger and Aussie rising star Jai Courtney to talk their new film, Terminator: Genisys.

After a dramatic entrance on Amanda's part, and some initial confusion surrounding Jai's facial hair - "you look a bit Austrian with your mutton chops!" - the trio got down to business, covering subjects as diverse as Arnie's famous catch-phrases, his Govener's ring and why Jai needed to eat so much salmon.

Mr Schwarzenegger, whose films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide, has a similarly impressive resume. After becoming the youngest Mr Universe winner at the age of 20, Arnie moved the the US in the late '60s to pursue his acting career, snagging a Golden Globe in 1977. A few years later he got his big break in Conan the Barbarian, before landing his career-defining role in James Cameron’s The Terminator. Arnie, who previously served in the Austrian military, impressed Cameron with his knowledge of firearms and combat so much that he was offered the role on the spot.

Taking a break from Hollywood, Arnold pulled off the unthinkable when he won the 2003 recall election to become California’s 38th Governor. He served until 2010, overseeing great strides in environmental protection and renewable and green energy. He proudly shows off his Governer's ring - "yes, I get to keep it" - but it has strong competition from the hefty skull ring on his other hand.

Jai, almost 40 years Arnie's junior, is a relative newcomer to Hollywood. The WAAPA graduate has, however, racked up an impressive list of film credits including Jack Reacher opposite Tom Cruise, A Good Day to Die Hard opposite Bruce Willis, Divergent and its sequel, Insurgent, as well as upcoming DC comic book action movie Suicide Squad alongside Jared Leto, fewllow Aussie Margot Robbie and Will Smith. For his role as Kyle Reese in Terminator: Genisys, Jai gained an impressive amount of muscle by working out and eating an impressive amount of salmon.

While Terminator: Genisys is technically the fifth installment in the Terminator franchise, the director Alan Taylor describes the film as, "not a remake, it’s not a reboot, it’s not a sequel — it’s really a reimagining." Arnie agrees, saying that the film will appeal to fans new and old. In the film, Arnie comes face to face with his younger self through the magic of special effects - "it was wild," he says of the experience.

Terminator: Genisys is in cinemas now.