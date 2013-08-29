Eating lamour

Oysters

Miguel helped bachelor Stu impress his lady love on the last episode of The Living Room by shucking oysters at the table. The zinc content in oysters is thought to raise sperm and testosterone levels.



Asparagus

English herbalist Nicholas Culpepper claimed back in the 17th century that the green spear “stirs up lust in man and woman”.



Chocolate

Chocolate contains the chemical phenylethylamine, which encourages your bod to release happy hormones endorphins. For sensual slurping, melt chocolate into a fondue and dunk fruit in.



Figs

Cleopatra loved to indulge in aphrodisiac foods, her favourite fruit being the fig. The flesh is also believed to induce sexy time because it resembles the female form. Ooh la la!



Foie gras

It might cost a bomb, but this buttery duck liver pate is considered to be a passion-booster. Is that just because it is such a luxurious rarity to eat it?



Eggs

Eggs contain lots of B5 and B6 vitamins, which help balance your hormone levels and are believed to raise libido.



Champagne

Champers has long been considered one of the world’s most potent aphrodisiacs! Why? The bubbles apparently help the alcohol hit your bloodstream quicker, giving you a rapid effect of euphoria.



Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a source of muscle-building proteins and energy-rich carbohydrates and were once used in North Africa as a cure for impotence. Try feeding your loved one hummus by candlelight!



Avocado

Mayans and Aztecs used to eat these green fruits to enhance sexual desirability. They’re said to get you in the mood because they’re packed with vit B, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids and folic acid.



Almonds

These nuts have been seen as fertility symbols for centuries. Just the scent of them supposedly arouses lustful thoughts in women.



Banana

Hindus regard this fruit as a symbol of fertility. During the Middle Ages, suggestively-shaped foods such as the banana were also believed to enhance virility.