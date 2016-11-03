The Living Room

Download Cherie's Colour eBook

Looking for divine design inspiration? Add a POP of Colour with Renovating For Profit expert, Cherie Barber’s latest Mini Mag!

Cherie Barber, Australia's leading renovation expert, knows that a little colour goes a long way. Ever the fan of a great neutral palette to freshen your home and keep it timeless, Cherie Barber knows that when it comes to the styling, furnishings and art you choose, getting your colour palette right can be the difference between a wow room and woeful one.

Inside this mini mag, you’ll find 10 great pages of design inspiration including:

1. How to discover your colour identity and why it’s so important

2. Colour combos that add real wow factor

3. How to add thousands to your property value with a bathroom spruce that packs a colour punch

4. Where to shop to get the look for less

If you’re thinking of renovating or styling your property for sale, learn from Cherie’s proven formula and maximise your property value!

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

