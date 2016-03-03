The Living Room

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More
Back

Download Cherie's Bathroom Renovating eBook

Download Cherie's Bathroom Renovating eBook

Looking to refresh your bathroom for less? Here’s Cherie’s expert advice on how to get started now!

Download the eBook

Cherie Barber, Australia's leading renovation expert, provides you with her key strategies for a quick and profitable bathroom renovations in her brand new FREE eBook, Bathroom Renovating – 10 Steps To Success.  Learn how  to add thousands to your property value with a bathroom renovation that won’t break the bank!

Here's just some of the strategies you’ll learn:

1. How to come up with a winning design that is both practical and looks great too. 2. The order of works: learn what tasks need to be done and when. 3. Who you’ll need on your tradie team and how to avoid paying too much. 4. Where to purchase your fixtures and fittings for a designer look, on a shoestring budget. 5. How to add those final touches that will really make your bathroom shine.

Read how you can follow Cherie’s expert knowledge and tips and start Renovating For Profit today - Download your copy of the eBook instantly here!

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
NEXT STORY

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    Baz teaches you how to make your very own skate rack
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.