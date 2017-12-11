The Living Room

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More
Back

Christmas Checklist

Christmas Checklist

With Christmas just around the corner, The Living Room team is here to help you deck the halls

1. Put Up The Tree

You can't go rockin' around the Christmas tree if you haven't put it up yet! Get the family involved as you deck out the tree with baubles, candy canes and tinsel. Even better, get crafty and make your own decorations. You can even get creative while being kind to the environment by experimenting with a recycled Christmas tree.

Christmas Checklist

2. Gift Good

We all want to have our Chrissy list done and dusted before the frantic, last-minute shopping frenzy begins, but that often doesn't happen. If you've left things a bit late, or are having trouble thinking of gift ideas, check out The Living Room’s hand-picked Gift Guides.

The Living Room Season 6 Episode 43 Gift Guide

3. Light It Up

Delight children and adults alike by lighting up your street this Christmas; you could even get into the spirit with a friendly neighbourhood competition for the best display.

Christmas Checklist

4. Cook Up A Storm

Take a tip from Miguel and plan Christmas dinner early – many desserts, such as his sumptuous Summer Pudding (pictured below) or his Frozen Watermelon Ice Cream Cake, can be prepared the day before. For a whole range of delicious and easy festive food ideas, check out The Living Room's list of Christmas recipes.

The Living Room Australia season 6 2017 channel ten 10

5. Hit The Road

The silly season is a great time to take a break and recharge. If you're thinking of exploring this wide brown land of ours, Dr Chris has the best spots in Oz to visit. Bon voyage!

The Living Room Season 6 Episode 30
Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
NEXT STORY

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    Baz teaches you how to make your very own skate rack
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.