Christmas Checklist

1. Put Up The Tree

You can't go rockin' around the Christmas tree if you haven't put it up yet! Get the family involved as you deck out the tree with baubles, candy canes and tinsel. Even better, get crafty and make your own decorations. You can even get creative while being kind to the environment by experimenting with a recycled Christmas tree.

2. Gift Good

We all want to have our Chrissy list done and dusted before the frantic, last-minute shopping frenzy begins, but that often doesn't happen. If you've left things a bit late, or are having trouble thinking of gift ideas, check out The Living Room’s hand-picked Gift Guides.

3. Light It Up

Delight children and adults alike by lighting up your street this Christmas; you could even get into the spirit with a friendly neighbourhood competition for the best display.

4. Cook Up A Storm

Take a tip from Miguel and plan Christmas dinner early – many desserts, such as his sumptuous Summer Pudding (pictured below) or his Frozen Watermelon Ice Cream Cake, can be prepared the day before. For a whole range of delicious and easy festive food ideas, check out The Living Room's list of Christmas recipes.

5. Hit The Road

The silly season is a great time to take a break and recharge. If you're thinking of exploring this wide brown land of ours, Dr Chris has the best spots in Oz to visit. Bon voyage!