Christchurch by numbers

348,000 The city’s population

6.3 The magnitude of the earthquake that hit the region in February 2011

85 Average rain days per year

1.3 The percentage that Christchurch’s total retail trade activity has risen despite earthquake

1848The year that Christchurch received its name

300 The amount of Australian policemen who were sworn in as NZ Police on arrival in Christchurch after the earthquake so that they could help with the rescue operation

11,542 Christchurch people working in the hospitality industry

185 The number of confirmed fatalities from the earthquake

2,100 Average hours of sunshine per year

30 billion The estimated cost to insurers of rebuilding Christchurch after the disaster, making it the third costliest earthquake worldwide

2 Number of official languages spoken in New Zealand (English and Maori)

1250The alleged year that Christchurch was first settled in by hunting tribes

8The number of pairs of cities with an antipodal city (a city on the exact opposite side of the earth). A Coruna in Spain is Christchurch’s antipode

40,000 Tonnes of silt produced after the earthquake