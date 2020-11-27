Choosing the right product for your next paint project

Whether it’s a ceiling or wall that needs updating, we’ve highlighted some key products for your next home paint project with Dulux to save you time guessing.

Figure 1 Source: Image supplied by Dulux Australia, Mike Baker Photographer. Colours: Dulux Terrace White, High Blue, Vivid White™ and Surf’n’Dive

So, you’ve decided to embark on your next paint project around the home, great! Whether you’re looking to re-paint your kitchen and bathroom ceilings, covering a new wall or skirting, or want to jazz up a door, Dulux has the right paint product for you. Believe it or not, not all paints are created equal. Choosing the right product for your project is important to ensure you get the best results. We’ve highlighted some products with Dulux to save you time guessing.

Figure 2 Source: The Living Room

Painting your walls with Dulux Wash&Wear Low Sheen

If you’re wanting to give the old walls in your home some TLC, or perhaps you’re starting fresh, then the Dulux Wash&Wear Low Sheen product is for you. The Dulux Wash&Wear 101 Barrier Technology creates a hard-wearing finish that allows you to wipe away most common marks, scuffs and stains with a wet cloth. As a result, your painted walls will be able to withstand wear and tear and look freshly painted for years. If that wasn’t exciting enough, the Dulux Wash&Wear Low Sheen is available in a whole range of colours and can also be machine tinted. You can learn more about the product on the Dulux website here.

Figure 3 Source: The Living Room

Covering your ceilings with Dulux Ceiling White +PLUS Kitchen&Bathroom

It’s often forgotten just how much your kitchen and bathroom ceilings go through compared to others in the house. Luckily, the experts at Dulux have developed Ceiling White +PLUS Kitchen&Bathroom. This is an advanced whole-of-home ceiling formulation, which is perfect for both damp and dry areas, with the bonus of Mouldshield protection. Added benefits of this ultra-white base are a flat finish to help hide imperfections, and the formulation can be tinted to lighter colours to suit any room in your home. You can learn more about the product on the Dulux website here.

Figure 4 Source: The Living Room

Treating your doors, windows and trim to Dulux Aquanamel Gloss

When it comes to painting your doors, windows and trim, a chip-resistant and hard-wearing finish is key. The Dulux Aquanamel Gloss is a water-based interior and exterior acrylic formulation that is non-yellowing, fast-drying and best of all, easily washed up with water. Choose from a range of colours and enjoy the fact that with this formulation, most marks can be washed off with a clean damp cloth and Selley’s Sugar Soap, or household cleaning spray. The Dulux Aquanamel Gloss is perfect for floors, architraves, skirting boards, windows, timber trim and walls, and ideal for bathrooms, kitchens and laundries. You can learn more about the product on the Dulux website here.

Transforming your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry has never been easier with the Dulux Renovation Range

Entire room renovations can be both costly and time consuming. Thankfully, the Dulux Renovation Range can transform your spaces easily over a weekend. The range includes a selection of water-based interior coatings which are designed for painting surfaces such as wall and floor tiles, cabinet doors and benchtops. The range is also tintable to thousands of Dulux colours, making refreshing your tired bathroom, laundry or kitchen easier than ever. With an easy-to-apply formulation, the Dulux Renovation Range provides a beautiful, durable, scratch, chip and scuff resistant finish that you can achieve yourself. Learn more about the range here.

Figure 5 Source: The Living Room

