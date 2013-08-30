Challenging chow

The snag drag

Massive Wieners, Melbourne

In Miguel’s sausage challenge at the Prahan eaterie during Friday night’s ep, he could have opted for the 3-inch 'Little Pecker' or the 6-inch 'Average Joe', but he went for the huge 12-inch 'Massive Wiener'.



The sushi stake

Wagaya, Haymarket

This Sydney sushi joint injects some humour into their Japanese food. If you select their 'sushi roulette' off the menu, you’ll receive six rolls of sushi; five normal, one with enough wasabi to cause you physical pain!



The burger battle

Cavendish café, Horsham

Anyone who can devour this 4kg burger within an hour gets their money back, but unsurprisingly, nobody’s come close. As this huge burger contains three days-worth of calories, perhaps that’s a good thing.



The wagyu war

The Old Brewery, Perth

The Tomahawk steak in this Perth pub can weigh anything from 1.4kg to 2.7kg. Do you think you could polish off a whole one?



The curry combat

Le Taj, West Melbourne

This Indian restaurant’s menu grades their curries by chilli pepper symbols. The Bhut Jolokia curry, made from the hottest chilli pepper in the world, boasts FIVE.



The schnitzel hell

Essen Restaurant, Sydney

Upon ordering the 'Schnitzilla' at this German beerhaus, you’ll get 3.5kg of yummy breadcrumbed chicken, potato rosti and cabbage delivered to your table. Don’t feel too pressured to polish off the lot, as you can take home any leftovers.



The Mexican mission

Taco Bill, Windsor

Until the end of this month, you can qualify to join this food joint’s burrito fundraising face-off. Whoever wins the The Big Willi Eating Challenge, by eating 2.5kg of Mexican food in less than 35 minutes, will get $500 and a trophy, plus the honourable sacrifice of stuffing themselves stupid all in the name of charity.



The ramen amen

Komachi Ramen, Surry Hills

Are you game enough to take this restaurant’s 'Challenge Ramen'? If you can finish their enormous bowl of noodle broth within 60 minutes, you’ll get your meal free, a $50 voucher AND you’ll join the meagre 22 people (out of hundreds) who have made it onto the winner’s board!