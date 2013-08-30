Celeb scoffers

Miranda Kerr: Fried chicken

She’s known for her healthy, organic lifestyle, but even Aussie supermodels fall off the food wagon every now and then. Although Miranda’s naughty nibble is Southern fried chicken, she does at least make it herself.



Barack Obama: Chilli

Michelle Obama once mentioned to a reporter that Mexican chilli was her hubby’s favourite food. It was confirmed on the day of his inauguration, when he was photographed chowing down on a chilli dog!



Christina Hendricks: Spaghetti

“My favourite food is spaghetti with red sauce,” Mad Men’s curvaceous star says. “It’s not that hard to make, and it’s one thing you can order from room service that they won’t mess up.”



Mariah Carey: Pizza

This diva loves to dine on pizza, but her desire to remain slim and healthy makes it difficult for her to indulge in it too often. She reveals: “My favourite food is pizza. But I’m not allowed to eat it.”



Victoria Beckham: Smoked salmon

According to husband David, VB craved healthy foods throughout her pregnancy - produce that would give her unborn babies essential nutrients. Her fave? Smoked salmon.



Sophia Loren: Pasta

This silver screen superstar has claimed that her beautiful bod is completely due to her love of Mediterranean food. “Everything you see, I owe to spaghetti,” she revealed in her book.



Scarlett Johansson: Buffalo wings

Not all Hollywood starlets nibble on carrot sticks every day. Scarlett, for example, just loves buffalo wings. She confesses: “I am addicted to them. You will have to roll me down the red carpet next time you see me.”



Katy Perry: Mushrooms

This singer has slightly healthier cravings, saying: “I love mushrooms. I could eat a ton of them. I really love truffles but I hardly ever get them. Mushrooms in general though are so healthy and good for you. I can’t get enough.”



George Clooney: Steak

Gorgeous George reportedly loves nothing more than indulging in a beer and a Chaya steak from Chaya Brasserie in Beverly Hills. Can we join you for dinner, Mr Clooney?



Heidi Klum: Ice cream

Apparently this Victoria’s Secret model hankered for ice cream during each of her pregnancies, especially chocolate and mocha flavours.



Oprah Winfrey: Popcorn

After Oprah said of Garrett Popcorn: "It is so good! I love when you mix the cheese with the caramel", sales boosted and the Chicago-based company were making popcorn an extra 16 hours a day!



Jennifer Aniston: Mexican

She might have an enviable figure, but Jen has previously admitted that her favourite snacks are: “Chips and guacamole, quesadillas, enchiladas, a big tostada salad and nachos.”