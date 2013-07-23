Australias best beaches

Hyams Beach, NSW



At this beach located near Jervis Bay, you can walk barefoot on the whitest and finest sand in the world. The national and marine parks surrounding Hyams will ensure the clean sand, clear waters and native wildlife stay put for years to come.



Bell’s Beach, Victoria



Bells Beach is one of Australia’s best surf spots. Situated less than two hours from Melbourne between Torquay and Anglesea, this is where surfer dudes and musos gather for the Rip Curl Pro Surf and Music Festival every year.



Minnie Water, NSW



This 1.5km beach near Yamba is great for surfing, birdwatching and bush-walking. The rock reef to the south of the beach is a great anchorage for fishing boats, while Illaroo is a good camping spot.



Cottesloe Beach, Western Australia



This part of the coast is lined with Norfolk pines and gives you a great view of the Indian Ocean. But more importantly, the Cottesloe Beach Hotel is ideal for Sunday sessions with your mates.



Wine Glass Bay, Tasmania



This fishing, bushwalking and kayaking hotspot in Freycinet National Park is said to be one of the most photographed beaches in Australia (and it would be hard not to get your camera out to snap the pink granite mountains emerging straight from the sea).



Bondi Beach, NSW



Although it’s not the most picturesque spot, Bondi is perhaps the most famous beach in Australia. This is where Aussie beach culture began and you’ll never get bored of the great cafes, bars, restaurants and shops.



Whitehaven, Queensland



It’s not surprising that Oprah Winfrey chose to film the beach segment of her Australia-based episode on this white stretch of sand edged with crystal-clear waters.



Glenelg, South Australia



This beach located 20 minutes from Adelaide is the perfect place for a post-work waterski, paddle or bite to eat.



Cable Beach, Western Australia



You can go four-wheel-driving or camel riding at Cable Beach near Broome. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch the ‘staircase to the moon’, an illusion that makes it appear as if there are steps cascading down from the moon.



St Kilda Beach, Victoria



This Melbourne suburb boasts safe, sandy beaches, great cafes, an art and craft market and, of course, Luna Park for theme park pleasure. It’s quirky beach lifestyle at its best.



Tallow Beach, NSW



Tallow Beach is the hidden secret of Byron Bay – with a huge stretch of sand backing onto unruly rainforest, this is the ideal place to watch a the sky turn flamingo pink at sunset.



Snellings Beach, South Australia



Try not to gasp as you approach this lovely beach from Constitution Hill. At Snellings on Kangaroo Island, you can enjoy aqua blue waters and beautiful views without being interrupted by too many other beach bums.