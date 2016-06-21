American Dreams

The team arrive in Los Angeles and Chris is set a challenge: how many celebrities can he spot in one day? Chris’ hunt takes him from Hollywood Boulevard to Venice Beach, where he will grit his teeth and try the latest celebrity freezing craze, then warm up with a uniquely American breakfast. Chris joins forces with celebrity guru, Richard Reid, who takes him to a place where he is guaranteed to spot stars.



While Chris is celeb-spotting, Miguel takes to the streets in search of the hottest food in Los Angeles. Turns out, it's on the back of a truck! Over 7000 food trucks - some run by the city’s best chefs - roam around LA, serving their delicious wares right on the street. Miguel gets the inside scoop from food critic, Farley Elliot, who introduces him to a few of the best food trucks around. Miguel then jumps on board to create his own food truck masterpiece, a crispy chicken bagel delight, but what will the food critic think?



Amanda is thrilled to have been invited onto the set of The Bold and The Beautiful to audition for the role of Katherine Kelly Lang's character Brooke’s identical yet evil twin, Mandy. To snag her dream role, Amanda must impress casting director Christy Doolie in order to secure a ‘chemistry read’ with two of the show’s most loved actors, John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Don Diamont (Bill Spencer Jr.). Katherine whisks Amanda away on a behind the scenes set tour before her audition with John and Don. Will Amanda be bold and beautiful enough to score a role?



What do Amanda, Barry, Miguel and Chris do when they find themselves in Los Angeles together? They make a movie. Amanda takes the helm as director, Barry steps behind the camera while Chris and Miguel star as struggling dancers, Sebastian and Raul, who are trying to make it big in Hollywood. Their filmmaking adventure sees them cruising Hollywood Boulevard in a classic convertible, visiting Downtown’s Arts District and taking on a yoga class that incorporates beer swilling. It's the big finale on the rooftop of one of the city’s finest hotels, the Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles, that will make or break Amanda's vision.

The Living Room airs 7.30 Fridays on TEN