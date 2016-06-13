Amanda Awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia

Recognised in the Queen’s Birthday 2016 Honours list, Amanda’s service to the broadcast industry has spanned more than 30 years across radio and television entertainment.



Starting her on-screen television career on The Midday Show, Amanda went on to host Beyond 2000 and became a household name with roles on The Denton Show, Housos, Swift and Shift Couriers and Talkin’ Bout Your Generation.



Since 2012, Amanda has been at the helm of TEN’s TV Week Logie award winning program The Living Room, where she and her co-presenters Chris, Miguel and Barry deliver Friday night lifestyle television with a twist.



A brilliant radio presenter, Amanda currently hosts WSFM’s flagship Breakfast show, Jonesy and Amanda, along with Brendan Jones. The talented radio duo have been at the top of their game with listeners in the Sydney market for the past 11 years.



Amanda is also committed to her work for the community. She is a passionate supporter of Save our Sons, a charity organisation helping raise funds and awareness to assist in research to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. She is also a supporter of Kidney Health Australia and has held ambassador roles for Sydney Kids Committee and DonateLife.



Amanda said, “I’m just absolutely thrilled and really humbled. I know a lot of people in our community do a lot of work and there are so many unsung heroes, so I’m really humbled to be on this list and it’s reminded me of the good we can do in our community, and how I can use this to do more.”



Network Ten Chief Programming Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said, “Network Ten would like to congratulate Amanda on this richly deserved honour. Amanda has had – and continues to have – a remarkable career across the television and radio industries, informing and entertaining all Australians with her humour, intelligence and warmth. Everyone on The Living Room and at TEN are delighted that her contribution has been recognised today.”