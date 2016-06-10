Aliens, Amanda and Jeff Goldblum

It’s been 20 years since Jeff took on aliens in the original Independence Day and now they are back two decades later, to the day, in Independence Day: Resurgence. Jeff returns as scientist, computer expert and now Director of Earth Space Defense, David Levinson, who has to defend the world from the "sneaky" aliens. Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth joins Jeff in his fight.

Amanda gets an insight into the mind of Jeff Goldblum, his thoughts on the universe and the theory of alien probing before revisiting some of the technology that was around in 1996.

Amanda also suggests that rather than fighting aliens, communication may be the key and invites Ross the office Alien to demonstrate first hand just how simple outer space communication could be using a t–shirt.