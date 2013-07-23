A to Z of international eats

A is for Arepas

From: Venezuela

A round, unleavened dough patty topped with meat, shrimp, cheese, salad or eggs.

B is for Bobotie

From: South Africa

A dish made from spiced minced meat and dried fruit with a savoury egg custard topping.

C is for Ceviche

From: Peru

Fresh raw fish marinated in citrus juices and topped with chilli, onion and sometimes herbs.

D is for Dosa

From: India

A pancake made from rice batter and lentils, sometimes stuffed and served with sambar and chutney.

E is for Escargots

From: France

Land snails cooked in garlic butter and put back in their shells to be served as an entrée.

F is for Fondue

From: Switzerland

Gooey melted cheese with garlic, wine and kirsch, served with bread and raw veggies for dunking.

G is for Goulash

From: Hungary

A meat stew seasoned with paprika, garlic and tomato and sometimes served with potatoes.

H is for Haggis

From: Scotland

Animal’s stomach stuffed with a mixture of sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, oatmeal, spices and suet.

I is for Irish stew

From: Ireland

A traditional, slow-cooked stew made from lamb, potatoes and onions.

J is for Jambalaya

From: USA

A chicken, smoked sausage and seafood peppery rice dish originating from Louisiana.

K is for Kebab

From: Middle East

Meat (traditionally lamb) cooked on a skewer and often served with various sauces, bread and salad.

L is for Laksa

From: Malaysia

A spicy soup with thick noodles and either a coconut curry or sour fish base.

M is for Muamba

From: Gabon

A spicy chicken dish flavoured with palm tree fruit, pumpkin and okra.

N is for Nata

From: Portugal

Sweet egg custard pastry tart baked until brown and sometimes sprinkled with cinnamon.

O is for Ostkaka

From: Sweden

A cheesecake with a firm consistency and creamy almond taste usually eaten lukewarm with jam and cream.

P is for Paella

From: Spain

Saffron white rice dish made with a selection of ingredients such as seafood, snails, vegetables and meat.

Q is for Quebec poutine

From: Canada

A popular fast food dish consisting of French fries topped with gravy and curd cheese.

R is for Risotto

From: Italy

Creamy rice usually containing butter, wine, herbs, garlic and onion with a meat, fish or vegetable base.

S is for Sauerkraut

From: Germany

Shredded, fermented cabbage with a sour taste, often served with sausages and potatoes.

T is for Tzatziki

From: Greece

A sauce made from strained yogurt, cucumber, garlic, salt and sometimes herbs, served cold with bread.

U is for Udon

From: Japan

A thick wheat-flour noodle usually served in a broth topped with vegetables, tempura or tofu.

V is for Vatapa

From: Brazil

Bread, shrimp, coconut milk, palm oil and peanuts mashed into a paste and served with rice.

W is for Wienerschnitzel

From: Austria

A thin, breaded and deep fried schnitzel made from veal – this is the country’s national dish.

X is for Xoi

From: Vietnam

A sweet or savoury dish made from glutinous rice and other ingredients.

Y is for Yorkshire pudding

From: England

Usually served with roast beef and gravy, this dish is made from batter roasted in meat dripping.

Z is for Zurek

From: Poland

Potatoes, Polish sausage and egg dish, sometimes served with mushrooms.