A to Z of international eats

Let us take you on a meal-phabetical tour of the world…

 

 

A is for Arepas

 

From: Venezuela
A round, unleavened dough patty topped with meat, shrimp, cheese, salad or eggs.

 

 

B is for Bobotie

 

From: South Africa
A dish made from spiced minced meat and dried fruit with a savoury egg custard topping.

 

 

C is for Ceviche

 

From: Peru
Fresh raw fish marinated in citrus juices and topped with chilli, onion and sometimes herbs.

 

 

D is for Dosa

 

From: India
A pancake made from rice batter and lentils, sometimes stuffed and served with sambar and chutney.

 

 

E is for Escargots

 

From: France
Land snails cooked in garlic butter and put back in their shells to be served as an entrée.

 

 

F is for Fondue

 

From: Switzerland
Gooey melted cheese with garlic, wine and kirsch, served with bread and raw veggies for dunking.

 

 

G is for Goulash

 

From: Hungary
A meat stew seasoned with paprika, garlic and tomato and sometimes served with potatoes.

 

 

H is for Haggis

 

From: Scotland
Animal’s stomach stuffed with a mixture of sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, oatmeal, spices and suet.

 

 

I is for Irish stew

 

From: Ireland
A traditional, slow-cooked stew made from lamb, potatoes and onions.

 

 

J is for Jambalaya

 

From: USA
A chicken, smoked sausage and seafood peppery rice dish originating from Louisiana.

 

 

K is for Kebab

 

From: Middle East
Meat (traditionally lamb) cooked on a skewer and often served with various sauces, bread and salad.

 

 

L is for Laksa

 

From: Malaysia
A spicy soup with thick noodles and either a coconut curry or sour fish base.

 

 

M is for Muamba

 

From: Gabon
A spicy chicken dish flavoured with palm tree fruit, pumpkin and okra.

 

 

N is for Nata

 

From: Portugal
Sweet egg custard pastry tart baked until brown and sometimes sprinkled with cinnamon.

 

 

O is for Ostkaka

 

From: Sweden
A cheesecake with a firm consistency and creamy almond taste usually eaten lukewarm with jam and cream.

 

 

P is for Paella

 

From: Spain
Saffron white rice dish made with a selection of ingredients such as seafood, snails, vegetables and meat.

 

 

Q is for Quebec poutine

 

From: Canada
A popular fast food dish consisting of French fries topped with gravy and curd cheese.

 

 

R is for Risotto

 

From: Italy
Creamy rice usually containing butter, wine, herbs, garlic and onion with a meat, fish or vegetable base.

 

 

S is for Sauerkraut

 

From: Germany
Shredded, fermented cabbage with a sour taste, often served with sausages and potatoes.

 

 

T is for Tzatziki

 

From: Greece
A sauce made from strained yogurt, cucumber, garlic, salt and sometimes herbs, served cold with bread.

 

 

U is for Udon

 

From: Japan
A thick wheat-flour noodle usually served in a broth topped with vegetables, tempura or tofu.

 

 

V is for Vatapa

 

From: Brazil
Bread, shrimp, coconut milk, palm oil and peanuts mashed into a paste and served with rice.

 

 

W is for Wienerschnitzel

 

From: Austria
A thin, breaded and deep fried schnitzel made from veal – this is the country’s national dish.

 

 

X is for Xoi

 

From: Vietnam
A sweet or savoury dish made from glutinous rice and other ingredients.

 

 

Y is for Yorkshire pudding

 

From: England
Usually served with roast beef and gravy, this dish is made from batter roasted in meat dripping.

 

 

Z is for Zurek

 

From: Poland
Potatoes, Polish sausage and egg dish, sometimes served with mushrooms.

