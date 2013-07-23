A to Z of international eats

A is for Arepas
From: Venezuela
A round, unleavened dough patty topped with meat, shrimp, cheese, salad or eggs.
B is for Bobotie
From: South Africa
A dish made from spiced minced meat and dried fruit with a savoury egg custard topping.
C is for Ceviche
From: Peru
Fresh raw fish marinated in citrus juices and topped with chilli, onion and sometimes herbs.
D is for Dosa
From: India
A pancake made from rice batter and lentils, sometimes stuffed and served with sambar and chutney.
E is for Escargots
From: France
Land snails cooked in garlic butter and put back in their shells to be served as an entrée.
F is for Fondue
From: Switzerland
Gooey melted cheese with garlic, wine and kirsch, served with bread and raw veggies for dunking.
G is for Goulash
From: Hungary
A meat stew seasoned with paprika, garlic and tomato and sometimes served with potatoes.
H is for Haggis
From: Scotland
Animal’s stomach stuffed with a mixture of sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, oatmeal, spices and suet.
I is for Irish stew
From: Ireland
A traditional, slow-cooked stew made from lamb, potatoes and onions.
J is for Jambalaya
From: USA
A chicken, smoked sausage and seafood peppery rice dish originating from Louisiana.
K is for Kebab
From: Middle East
Meat (traditionally lamb) cooked on a skewer and often served with various sauces, bread and salad.
L is for Laksa
From: Malaysia
A spicy soup with thick noodles and either a coconut curry or sour fish base.
M is for Muamba
From: Gabon
A spicy chicken dish flavoured with palm tree fruit, pumpkin and okra.
N is for Nata
From: Portugal
Sweet egg custard pastry tart baked until brown and sometimes sprinkled with cinnamon.
O is for Ostkaka
From: Sweden
A cheesecake with a firm consistency and creamy almond taste usually eaten lukewarm with jam and cream.
P is for Paella
From: Spain
Saffron white rice dish made with a selection of ingredients such as seafood, snails, vegetables and meat.
Q is for Quebec poutine
From: Canada
A popular fast food dish consisting of French fries topped with gravy and curd cheese.
R is for Risotto
From: Italy
Creamy rice usually containing butter, wine, herbs, garlic and onion with a meat, fish or vegetable base.
S is for Sauerkraut
From: Germany
Shredded, fermented cabbage with a sour taste, often served with sausages and potatoes.
T is for Tzatziki
From: Greece
A sauce made from strained yogurt, cucumber, garlic, salt and sometimes herbs, served cold with bread.
U is for Udon
From: Japan
A thick wheat-flour noodle usually served in a broth topped with vegetables, tempura or tofu.
V is for Vatapa
From: Brazil
Bread, shrimp, coconut milk, palm oil and peanuts mashed into a paste and served with rice.
W is for Wienerschnitzel
From: Austria
A thin, breaded and deep fried schnitzel made from veal – this is the country’s national dish.
X is for Xoi
From: Vietnam
A sweet or savoury dish made from glutinous rice and other ingredients.
Y is for Yorkshire pudding
From: England
Usually served with roast beef and gravy, this dish is made from batter roasted in meat dripping.
Z is for Zurek
From: Poland
Potatoes, Polish sausage and egg dish, sometimes served with mushrooms.