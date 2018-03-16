6 Meals For Under $100

Miguel's $100 Shopping List
1 leek
1 brown onion
2 heads of garlic
1kg Arborio rice
1 zucchini
1 bunch asparagus
500g frozen peas
375g tub ricotta
1 bunch mint
2 lemons
1 jar dried oregano
1 jar smoked paprika
900g deboned leg of lamb
1 cauliflower
1 Lebanese cucumber
200g tub of Greek yoghurt
1 loaf Turkish bread
1 x 170g tin tomato paste
1 x 200g packet feta
1 Spanish onion
150g baby spinach
½ free range dozen eggs
1 bunch parsley
1 punnet cherry tomatoes
1kg whole chicken
1 x 680g jar passata
½ red cabbage
1 x 400g can kidney beans
300mL sour cream
1 lime
1 packet 10 small tortillas
1 250g bag grated tasty cheese
1 x 425g canned tuna in olive oil
500g bag of spiral pasta
1L milk
300mL thickened cream
1 jar ground cinnamon
1 kg frozen mixed berries
This list doesn’t include basic kitchen staples such as sugar, oil, salt, pepper, butter, stock cubes and condiments.
Recipes
Monday: Spring Risotto
Tuesday: Lamb and Spinach Turkish Pizza
Thursday: Chicken Tacos
Friday: Tuna Pasta Bake
Dessert: Rice Pudding With Berry Compote