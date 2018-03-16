The Living Room

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesShop The Look
More
Back

6 Meals For Under $100

6 Meals For Under $100

Feeding a family on a tight budget can be challenging. Miguel shows you how to prepare five simple dinner recipes that will feed a family of four for under $100, and even has enough money left to make a special dessert

Miguel's $100 Shopping List

1 leek
1 brown onion
2 heads of garlic
1kg Arborio rice
1 zucchini
1 bunch asparagus
500g frozen peas
375g tub ricotta
1 bunch mint
2 lemons
1 jar dried oregano
1 jar smoked paprika
900g deboned leg of lamb
1 cauliflower
1 Lebanese cucumber
200g tub of Greek yoghurt
1 loaf Turkish bread
1 x 170g tin tomato paste
1 x 200g packet feta
1 Spanish onion

150g baby spinach
½ free range dozen eggs
1 bunch parsley
1 punnet cherry tomatoes
1kg whole chicken
1 x 680g jar passata
½ red cabbage
1 x 400g can kidney beans
300mL sour cream
1 lime
1 packet 10 small tortillas
1 250g bag grated tasty cheese
1 x 425g canned tuna in olive oil
500g bag of spiral pasta
1L milk
300mL thickened cream
1 jar ground cinnamon
1 kg frozen mixed berries


This list doesn’t include basic kitchen staples such as sugar, oil, salt, pepper, butter, stock cubes and condiments.

Download Miguel's $100 Shopping List

Recipes

Monday: Spring Risotto

The Living Room Season 7 Episode 6
 

Tuesday: Lamb and Spinach Turkish Pizza

The Living Room Season 7 Episode 6
 

Wednesday: Lamb and Spinach Turkish Pizzas

The Living Room Season 7 Episode 6

Thursday: Chicken Tacos

The Living Room Season 7 Episode 6

Friday: Tuna Pasta Bake

The Living Room Season 7 Episode 6

Dessert: Rice Pudding With Berry Compote

The Living Room Season 7 Episode 6


Watch The Living Room 7.30 Fridays on TEN

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room
NEXT STORY

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

    Need a dish to warm you up on those cold, winter days? The Living Room has you covered with these perfect winter warmer recipes!
    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    How To: Make A DIY Skate Rack

    Baz teaches you how to make your very own skate rack
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 30

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 29

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.
    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Shop The Look 2021: Episode 28

    Get all the product information from The Living Room.