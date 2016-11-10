The Living Room

5 Reasons We Can’t Wait For The Living Room’s Christmas Special

At the end of each season, The Living Room goes all-out with a super festive Christmas special to inspire its viewers for the silly season ahead. Here are five reasons we can't wait to see what's in store for 2016

1. Miguel’s Yuletide Treats

Whether it’s mouth-watering Honey Glazed Ham or his Frozen Watermelon Ice Cream Cake (pictured), Miguel pulls out all the stops when it comes to the festive season. He put on a delicious spread for his co-hosts last Christmas (check out the short video). So just what does the smiling Spaniard have in store for this year? One thing’s for sure, yule be blown away!

Download the factsheet for Miguel’s Christmas Feast.

2. Bazza Claus’ DIY Christmas Tree

The Living Room

Not content with a store-bought tree, Baz wowed with his super easy DIY alterative. Its timber frame means no more pesky pine needles strewn across the floor, while the nifty flat-pack design solves the post-Christmas what-do-we-do-with-the-tree-now? dilemma; simply disassemble and store for next year.

Grab the factsheet then make like Santa’s elves on Christmas eve and hit the workshop!

3. The Annual Hot or Not Xmas Gift Guide

TLR

The crew even has your crazy Christmas gifts sorted. Whether you’re on the hunt for stocking-stuffers for the kids or a lol-worthy gag gift for Uncle Jeff, look no further than this Hot or Not special. Who doesn’t want a 3D-printed model of themselves from Santa, really?

4. Non-Daggy DIY Decorations

TLR

If building your own tree like Barry’s doesn’t jingle your bells, try your hand at homemade decorations instead. Whether you favour a neutral look a la designer James Treble, or something sweet and elegant like his design challenge nemesis Shannon (pictured), your personalised tree is sure to impress.

Get inspired with the factsheet!

5. The Boys As Xmas Turkeys!

What will they think of this year?

Make sure you catch The Living Room, 7.30 Fridays on TEN

Stay Warm This Winter With These Comforting Recipes From The Living Room

