13 Big Things to do in the Big Apple

1. Sweet TreatsAlthough Dominique Ansel is best known as the creator of the cronut, his DKA (a caramelized, crusty pasty) or frozen s’more are sure to tempt your tastebuds. Elsewhere, Magnolia Bakery does a mean red velvet cupcake while Eileens has the best New York cheesecake!

2. Rest and ReposeBuried deep beneath the sidewalks of TriBeCa lies Aire Ancient Baths, a roman bath house where you can move through a bathing ritual from Tepidarium to Frigidarium, steam room to massage room and forget the hustle and bustle of the city above.

3. Amazing ArchitectureYou’ll never get bored of the amazing sights of Manhattan – the Chrysler Building, Grand Central Station, Rockerfeller Center, the Guggenheim and the Empire State Building. Venture up the latter as close to midnight as possible to avoid queues and get a romantic view of the city skyline.

4. Take a Hike (or Bike)Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge gives you an amazing vista of the whole of Manhattan. If you’re up the other end of the island, Central Park is a must-see. If you’re short on time, you can hire a bike.

5. Catch a GameYou haven’t done New York properly unless you’ve cheered your way through a sports game – Brooklyn Nets’ new arena is an awesome joint complete with live mannequins modelling the sportswear, gourmet food and local beer on tap.

6. Shop Till You DropThere’s something for everyone – department store splurging at Macy’s Bloomingdales and Barneys or posh boutiques in the West Village. The flea bargain hunters should hit the Antiques Garage, Hell’s Kitchen and Brooklyn Flea Market.

7. Rest Your Weary HeadWhere you stay in Manhattan is of vital importance, as you’ll need respite at the end of a busy day! Hotel Beacon on Broadway is in a perfect location close to the subway and Central Park and doesn’t break the bank. Each room is quiet and cosy and also contains a small kitchenette for convenience.

8. Crawl Those PubsThere are so many great old-school pubs around NYC – try The Essex for simple pub grub, The Oak Room for double martinis or Spotted Pig for great bears on tap. Want something more industrial? Hit up the converted warehouse bars of the Meatpacking District.

9. See a ShowDrink in the bright lights of Times Square before hitting a Broadway show. Right now, everyone’s raving about the snigger-worthy (and totally scandalous) Book of Mormon, by the controversial creators of South Park.

10. Feast on FoodWill you go classic in the chomping steaks with a pastrami sub, hot dog or slice of greasy pizza? Or will you dine at one of the amazing new establishments in the city, like Williamsburg’s outdoor BBQ meat counter Fette Sau? We recommend both!

11. Pay RespectsGround Zero, the former site of the Twin Towers struck down in the 9/11 tragedy, is a must-visit. In the footprints of the old buildings are two vast and beautiful water pools, surrounded by the names of the victims etched in brass. Perhaps most emotional of all is The Survivor Tree, the trunk of which was rescued from the rubble and nursed back to life as a symbol of hope.

12. Float in a BoatMost people find it hard to believe that the Staten Island Ferry is still a free mode of transport for New Yorkers, especially as it offers perhaps the best view of the new World Trade Center, Brooklyn Bridge and of course, the Statue of Liberty.