10 tastes of Tassie

1. Garagistes Special occasion to celebrate? Garagistes is a must. The open kitchen and communal tables create a cosy atmosphere; you can check out your neighbours’ food without being nosy! The menu is creative and unusual without overwhelming the local produce that remains the star.

2. BISH (Bruny Island Smoke House) If it’s warm, sit on the BISH veranda overlooking the bay and order a mixed smoked platter - a smorgasbord of smoked fish, pickled wallaby, homemade chutney and Turkish bread doused in olive oil and herbs. Add a glass of Tasmanian wine and you have the perfect lunch.

3. The Mill on Morrison A stone’s throw from the harbour, this sleek eaterie is a place to have fun. With ciders and beers on tap and an extensive cocktail and wine list, prepare for a boozy night at The Mill! From the huge tapas menu, try the semolina goat’s cheese gnocchi or spicy lamb meatballs.

4. Hotel Bruny Hotel Bruny is a cheery pub with a gorgeous outlook of the harbour islands, this is a great place for a casual dinner. Try the delicious Moo Broo pale ale with local calamari and homemade slaw and watch the sun set over the Southern Ocean.

5. Pigeon Hole If you’re a coffee fiend, don’t bother exploring; Pigeon Hole café is a sweet place with friendly service and the best coffee in Hobart. The eggs en cocotte comes in a sweet little saucepan with strips of crispy pancetta and thick sourdough to scoop it up.

6. Get Shucked Oysters From a little stand at the gate of Get Shucked oyster farm, you can buy the freshest, largest oysters imaginable. With a little lemon or Tabasco sauce, sitting by the fire outside might be the best way possible to enjoy them.

7. Home Hill Winery Specialising in Pinot Noir, it will be hard to pick a favourite in the wine tasting offered at Home Hill Winery. Afterwards, watch the Huon Valley cows wander past as you dine on their sublime chocolate Lindt terrine with blood orange sorbet in the idyllic restaurant.

8. Bruny Island cheese Pop in for lunch, do a tasting and sit in the cosy Bruny Island Cheese café with an artisan cheese board and a glass of wine. Depending on the season, you could have the O.D.O (one day old, a creamy marinated in olive oil) or Otto (wrapped in prosciutto and warmed in the oven). Yum!

9. Apples Take a detour between Hobart and Bruny Island and drive through the rolling green hills of Huon Valley. Look out for roadside carts selling a bag of the sweetest apples for $2, an honesty system that belies the friendly nature of the Tasmanians, and stop off at the Apple Museum.

10. The Honey Pot Tasmanian honey tastes so different to the regular sort – thick, rich and so delicious that it’s tempting to spoon it straight out of the jar. Tasmania is famous for it’s leatherwood variety; at The Honey Pot you can do tastings and buy beeswax candles or honey hand cream.