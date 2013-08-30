10 of the best weekend breaks

The foodie Hobart to Swansea, Tasmania Tasmania is THE place for food fans to visit in 2012. You can catch wild trout, feast on some of the country's smelliest cheeses, gather wild mushrooms or berries and walk out of delicatessens armed with gourmet sauces, organic ice cream and handmade chocolates.

The adrenaline junkie Thredbo, Snowy Mountains, NSW There's a thrill for everyone in Thredbo! Beginners can ski or snowboard down Friday Flat, while daredevils can tackle The Bluff drop. When you're not staring at the awesome Mt Kosciuszko, you can also enjoy mountain biking or cross-country skiing.

The partier Melbourne, VIC Whether you're sipping cocktails in a Meyers Place champagne bar, dancing in Billboard or hitting the tram to visit one of Docklands' watering holes, it's true that the night never ends in the buzzing city of Melbourne.

The ambler Kakadu and Arnhem Land, Northern Territory This playground for walkers is only three hours from Darwin. On the Kakadu trail, you'll come across deep plunge pools, diverse wildlife and craggy landscapes that will take your breath away. It's good for the soul... and the sole.

The wino McLaren Vale, SA This renowned Australian wine region boasts 76 cellar doors. You can hire a bike and wobble your way around the wineries from McLaren Vale to Wilunga, taking home a drop or two to enjoy in the evening.

The arts fanatic Sydney, NSW Catch a performance at the Belvoir St Theatre, marvel at Aboriginal art at The Artery in Darlinghurst, watch a movie at the Bondi Openair Cinema or follow the Sydney Scuplture Walk.

The splurger Gold Coast, Queensland You can spend up a storm in Robina Town Centre's department stores, get designer in the boutiques of Cavill Ave, grab a deal at Harbour Town's outlet stores and give your credit cards a workout at Marina Mirage, one of Queensland's best waterfront shopping precincts. The Gold Coast is a shopaholic's dream!

The relaxer Byron Bay, NSW Feeling run down? A bit of bohemia in Byron Bay could help you find yourself again. Get bendy in a yogalates class, stroll along on rainforest boardwalks, moan your way through a massage, buy some healing crystals and enjoy some premium organic food.

The camper Booderee National Park, Jervis Bay, NSW In this picturesque national park, you can not only have access to the most blinding-white beaches in Australia, but you might also catch a glimpse of humpback whales as they begin their breeding migration.

The wildlife warrior Rottnest Island, WA This island also known as 'Wadjemup' is one of the few places where you can find rare marsupial the quokka. You'll also possibly spot bottlenose dolphins, sea lions and coastal birds.