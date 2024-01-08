The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 89

Episodes
S9 Ep. 89 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Willie Nelson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Plus, a performance by Willie Nelson.
S9 Ep. 88 - Rachel Maddow, Gracie Abrams
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rachel Maddow. Plus, a performance by Gracie Abrams.
S9 Ep. 87 - Adam Driver, Jon Batiste
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Adam Driver and Jon Batiste. Plus, a performance by Jon Batiste.
S9 Ep. 86 - Nicki Minaj, Liam Neeson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guest Nicki Minaj. Plus, The Indict-mare Before Christmas narrated by Liam Neeson.