The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 89
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 9 Jan 2024

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 89 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Willie Nelson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Plus, a performance by Willie Nelson.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 88 - Rachel Maddow, Gracie Abrams

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rachel Maddow. Plus, a performance by Gracie Abrams.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 87 - Adam Driver, Jon Batiste

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Adam Driver and Jon Batiste. Plus, a performance by Jon Batiste.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 86 - Nicki Minaj, Liam Neeson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guest Nicki Minaj. Plus, The Indict-mare Before Christmas narrated by Liam Neeson.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 85 - Jason Momoa, Robert Smigel

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jason Momoa and Robert Smigel.

Season 9