The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 87

Episodes
S9 Ep. 87 - Adam Driver, Jon Batiste
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Adam Driver and Jon Batiste. Plus, a performance by Jon Batiste.
S9 Ep. 86 - Nicki Minaj, Liam Neeson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guest Nicki Minaj. Plus, The Indict-mare Before Christmas narrated by Liam Neeson.
S9 Ep. 85 - Jason Momoa, Robert Smigel
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jason Momoa and Robert Smigel.
S9 Ep. 84 - Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Louis Cato
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.