The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 80

Episodes
S9 Ep. 80 - The Late Show Presents… "Red, White, and Greenland! Stephen Cold-Bear Is Lost In Space Force”
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 79 - Taraji P. Henson, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 78 - Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Louis Cato
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guests Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Plus, a performance by Louis Cato.
S9 Ep. 77 - Nicki Minaj, Liam Neeson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guest Nicki Minaj. Plus, The Indict-mare Before Christmas narrated by Liam Neeson.