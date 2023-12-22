The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 78
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 23 Dec 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guests Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Plus, a performance by Louis Cato.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 78 - Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Louis Cato

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guests Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Plus, a performance by Louis Cato.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 77 - Nicki Minaj, Liam Neeson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guest Nicki Minaj. Plus, The Indict-mare Before Christmas narrated by Liam Neeson.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 76 - Adam Driver, Jon Batiste

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Adam Driver and Jon Batiste. Plus, a performance by Jon Batiste.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 75 - Kenan Thompson, Olivia Rodrigo, Evie Colbert

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Kenan Thompson and Evie Colbert. Plus, a performance by Olivia Rodrigo.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 74 - Peter Dinklage, Tig Notaro

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

Season 9