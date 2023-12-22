The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 78

Episodes
S9 Ep. 78 - Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Louis Cato
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guests Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Plus, a performance by Louis Cato.
S9 Ep. 77 - Nicki Minaj, Liam Neeson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guest Nicki Minaj. Plus, The Indict-mare Before Christmas narrated by Liam Neeson.
S9 Ep. 76 - Adam Driver, Jon Batiste
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Adam Driver and Jon Batiste. Plus, a performance by Jon Batiste.
S9 Ep. 75 - Kenan Thompson, Olivia Rodrigo, Evie Colbert
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Kenan Thompson and Evie Colbert. Plus, a performance by Olivia Rodrigo.