The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 77
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 22 Dec 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guest Nicki Minaj. Plus, The Indict-mare Before Christmas narrated by Liam Neeson.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 77 - Nicki Minaj, Liam Neeson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on trending news updates and catches up with guest Nicki Minaj. Plus, The Indict-mare Before Christmas narrated by Liam Neeson.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 76 - Adam Driver, Jon Batiste

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Adam Driver and Jon Batiste. Plus, a performance by Jon Batiste.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 75 - Kenan Thompson, Olivia Rodrigo, Evie Colbert

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Kenan Thompson and Evie Colbert. Plus, a performance by Olivia Rodrigo.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 74 - Peter Dinklage, Tig Notaro

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 73 - Greta Gerwig, Andrew Scott

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Greta Gerwig and Andrew Scott.

