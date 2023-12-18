The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 74

Episodes
S9 Ep. 74 - Peter Dinklage, Tig Notaro
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 73 - Greta Gerwig, Andrew Scott
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Greta Gerwig and Andrew Scott.
S9 Ep. 72 - Jason Momoa, Robert Smigel
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jason Momoa and Robert Smigel.
S9 Ep. 71 - Taraji P. Henson, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Taraji P. Henson. Plus, a performance by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit.