The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 71
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 14 Dec 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Taraji P. Henson. Plus, a performance by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit.

Season 9