The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 7

Episodes
S9 Ep. 7 - Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & James Taylor
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney. Plus, a performance by James Taylor.
S9 Ep. 6 - Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux & The Walkmen
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux. Plus, a performance by The Walkmen
S9 Ep. 5 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 4 - Trevor Noah, Stephanie Hsu
Stephen interviews Trevor Noah, host of the 65th GRAMMY® Awards, and talks with Stephanie Hsu of Everything Everywhere All at Once and the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese.