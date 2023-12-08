The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 68
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 9 Dec 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Arlo Parks.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 68 - Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Arlo Parks

40 mins

S9 Ep. 67 - John Oliver, Boygenius

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, John Oliver. Plus, a performance by boygenius.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 66 - Sec. Pete Buttigieg, Willie Nelson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Mark Ruffalo. Plus, a performance by Daniel Caesar.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 65 - Kerry Washington, Rep. Maxwell Frost

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Sarah Paulson and Jason Isbell. Plus, a performance by The 400 Unit.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 64 - Jonathan Karl, Maria Bamford

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jonathan Karl and Maria Bamford.

Season 9