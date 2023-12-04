The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 64
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 5 Dec 2023

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 64 - Jonathan Karl, Maria Bamford

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jonathan Karl and Maria Bamford.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 63 - Barbra Streisand

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Barbra Streisand.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 62 - Bradley Cooper, Jose Andres

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Bradley Cooper. Plus, cooking with Jose Andres.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 61 - David Letterman, The National

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, and John Scofield.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 60 - Rachel Maddow, Gracie Abrams

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rachel Maddow. Plus, a performance by Gracie Abrams.

Season 9