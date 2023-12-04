The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 64

Episodes
S9 Ep. 64 - Jonathan Karl, Maria Bamford
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jonathan Karl and Maria Bamford.
S9 Ep. 63 - Barbra Streisand
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Barbra Streisand.
S9 Ep. 62 - Bradley Cooper, Jose Andres
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Bradley Cooper. Plus, cooking with Jose Andres.
S9 Ep. 61 - David Letterman, The National
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, and John Scofield.