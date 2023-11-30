The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 62
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 1 Dec 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Bradley Cooper. Plus, cooking with Jose Andres.

